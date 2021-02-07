Share your love with Gifts of the Heart cards

By Barbara Draper

Community United Methodist Church

Spread your love to your community with Gifts of the Heart Valentine’s cards. These beautiful cards, created by local artists and distributed by Community United Methodist Church (CUMC), can be very meaningful gifts to your friends and loved ones this year.

COVID has impacted everyone in various ways. Many have lost their jobs or have seen their businesses curtailed or closed. Social outlets and religious ties have been compromised. Children and youth are struggling with unusual learning experiences. Illness, isolation and sometimes depression have affected households.

Gifts of the Heart greetings can help make a difference. Why are these cards different from others you might send? All proceeds (except printing costs) go to help support either the Community Assistance Fund, the After School Tutoring Program, the CUMC Food Pantry or Pagosa Programs for Youth. The choice is yours. Much of their funding is down, but the needs for their services have increased.

Cards can be purchased at the church at 434 Lewis St. Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is a $5 or greater donation. Cards for all occasions are also available throughout the year. Both you and the people receiving cards will enjoy a heartfelt feeling from knowing they will be helping others during this difficult year.