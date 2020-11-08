Share your 2020 drought stories

By Laura Spann

Southwestern Water Conservation District

Faced with the challenge of traveling and touring in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources invite all who are experiencing the impacts of drought, particularly in agriculture, to submit their drought-related stories online through a dedicated “Drought Virtual Tour” website, https://engagecwcb.org/drought-virtual-tour, managed by the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

Anecdotal reports, stories, photos, videos or recommendations from agriculture producers and communities regarding drought conditions, economic challenges and adaptive solutions are encouraged.

All Colorado citizens may participate, and the important information gathered will directly inform current and future statewide drought response efforts.