Share in a creative group experience at Tuesday classes

By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, June 5, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.
Music is an ideal medium for self-expression. In an atmosphere of spontaneity and freedom, the drumming class exists outside the notion that formal learning has to always be a prerequisite for participating in a musical experience.
It’s liberating to go beyond self-limiting beliefs about one’s musical abilities. People often approach the class timidly, with a misconception that they have little musical ability, only to discover that they can jump right in and partake in a joyous musical adventure in which self-consciousness disappears and they become immersed in imaginative interweaving of sounds.
Rhythmic sensitivity is greatly enhanced when hand drums are integrated with other instruments. The class includes stringed instruments from around the world: banjos, Chinese guzhengs, Indian sitar and tamboura, mandolin, guitar and others.
The class flows in a steady stream through a variety of experiences that produce both calming and energizing effects. It’s a great way to get to know people nonverbally and to share in a creative group experience.
It’s wonderful to see people having breakthroughs concerning their abilities to be musically expressive. An inspiring way to making music, the class offers an opportunity for going beyond limitations through meaningful, artistic expression.
For more information about the hand-drumming class, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
