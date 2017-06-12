Severe weather alert issued for Archuleta County

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for today from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for wind and low relative humidity at elevations below 8,500 feet.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity will be 10 to 15 percent.
The impacts are that new and existing fires will spread quickly under these conditions, becoming difficult or impossible to control.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates, Weather, Wildfire