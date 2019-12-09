Seventh-day Adventist Church to host Neville Peter concert

By Seventh-day

Adventist Church

Special to The PREVIEW

A free Christmas concert featuring Neville Peter will be held on at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Pagosa Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 40 Oren Rd., located at the corner of Oren Road and Majestic Drive in Piedra Estates (one block north off U.S. 160 on Piedra Road/County Road 600).

Peter was diagnosed with glaucoma at an early age and was completely blind by the age of 12. While in college, he was voted National College Jazz Vocalist of the Year by Downbeat Magazine. Peter gave his life and career completely to God in 1998 and has since penned more than 100 gospel songs.

He was raised in a Seventh-day Adventist Christian home, but strayed away from God in his youth. He is very grateful to God for demonstrating His love by pursuing him when he was in the world. He is now looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

His music was featured on the gospel project of the legendary Gladys Knight, and his music videos have been featured on BET’s Video Gospel Program. He has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, and appeared on many television programs, including 3ABN Presents, TBN’s “Praise the Lord” program, Bobby Jones Gospel Show and many others.

All of Peter’s musical projects (CDs and DVDs) will be available. Christmas social and refreshments will be served after the evening concert.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Religion, Top Stories