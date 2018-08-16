Settlement details released in school district case

Editor’s note: Due to the nature of the allegations, The SUN has chosen not to include the names of the individuals involved or details of the actions alleged out of respect to those involved.

Details of a settlement between Archuleta School District 50 Jt. (ASD) and the family of a student who was allegedly molested on a school bus in 2016 have been released.

