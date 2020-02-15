Serving Alcohol More Responsibly training offered

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Special to The SUN

On Thursday, Feb. 27, a Serving Alcohol More Responsibly class will be held.

While this is not TIPS training, this class is conducted by a state of Colorado liquor enforcement investigator, Chris Clements.

The class is offered free to all restaurant and liquor establishments — their owners and employees, nonprofit agency event planners and volunteers, and basically anyone interested in learning how to serve alcohol more safely.

The class will cover topics such as responsible server training, hours of operation for serving alcohol, detecting fake IDs, over serving, criminal and civil liability for a business owner and servers, donated alcohol, purchasing alcohol, alcohol storage, and more. Toward the end of the class, Clements will focus on special events permits and more.

The class is free and will be held at the Ross Aragon Community Center in the South Conference room from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clements is also willing to stay longer should there be more interest and questions.

Proof of attendance indicating staff or volunteers having received some kind of serving alcohol safely training is important for business and special event insurance coverage. While we want everyone to have fun at our establishments and events, we also want to minimize our liability and make sure that people are behaving responsibly when consuming alcohol.

We would appreciate people RSVPing for the class so that we can set up the room for the correct number of people. Please RSVP to Rick Artis at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce at info@pagosachamber.com or call 264-2360.

Walk-ins will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories