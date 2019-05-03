Service Learning Class

SUN photo/Chris Mannara

Pagosa Springs Middle School eighth-grade students learn the value in public service as part of Jami Harm’s Service Learning Class recently. The elective was created to show students how to make the world a better place while building leadership skills within each student. Students who take part in this class not only pick up trash around school or town once a week, but also work with peers with mental disabilities and will soon be assisting with the U.S. Forest Service on building and maintaining trails.

This story was posted on May 3, 2019.