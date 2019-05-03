Service Learning Class

Pagosa Springs Middle School eighth-grade students learn the value in public service as part of Jami Harm’s Service Learning Class recently. The elective was created to show students how to make the world a better place while building leadership skills within each student. Students who take part in this class not only pick up trash around school or town once a week, but also work with peers with mental disabilities and will soon be assisting with the U.S. Forest Service on building and maintaining trails.

