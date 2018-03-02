Seniors’ next health and wellness event set for March 21

- News
The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
The next health and wellness date is March 21.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
Medical alert system
Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. The Senior Center can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges, or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Infection control
By Kay Kaylor
I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes as the long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.
The flu season is occurring in Pagosa, and an ongoing national concern in care homes is the prevention and control of infections, which is a leading cause of death, suffering and expenses for residents.
The federal Nursing Home Reform Law requires infection control programs to provide a “safe, sanitary and comfortable environment” to “help prevent the development and transmission of disease and infection.”
Nursing homes must follow minimum standards of care to be certified by Medicare and Medicaid. They must have written policies and a system for identifying, investigating, reporting and controlling communicable diseases and infections for residents, staff, visitors and care providers.
Precautions include the least-restrictive isolation of residents and rules about employee contact of residents and food, wearing gloves, hand washing, sterilizing equipment, safe management of linens and annual reviews.
Anyone concerned about such nursing home policies or health department inspection citations anywhere in the country may look online at Nursing Home Compare, medicare.gov or the Long Term Care Community Coalition website, nursinghome411.org, which has a Nursing Home Information and Data Page. Inspection reports also must be displayed in each care home.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 1 — Pork zuppa Toscana with potatoes and kale, eggplant medley, focaccia bread, milk and salad bar.
Friday, March 2 — Beef Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, herbed green beans, milk, salad bar and chocolate cake.
Monday, March 5 — Crunchy baked catfish with Dijon mustard sauce, tarter sauce, scalloped sweet potatoes and apples, spinach, milk and salad bar.
Tuesday, March 6 — Loaded baked potato bar, red chili, cream of broccoli soup, milk and salad bar.
Wednesday, March 7 — Honey barbecue chicken, glazed carrots, seasoned green beans, milk, salad bar and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, March 8 — Beef meatloaf, mashed cauliflower, gravy, green peas, dinner roll, milk and salad bar.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
