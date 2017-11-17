Seniors’ health and wellness event set for Nov. 29

- News
The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
The next wellness event will be Nov. 29.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
Medical alert system
Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging Long-term Care Ombudsmen: fear of retaliation
By Kay Kaylor
I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes as the ombudsman for Archuleta County. These residents are protected under federal and state laws. One of the legally enforced resident rights is the right to present grievances to staff or any other person without fear of reprisal and with prompt efforts by the facility to resolve grievances.
This week, I watched “Voices Speak Out Against Retaliation,” a short 2005 training video from the Connecticut Ombudsman Program. Residents gave examples of their experiences of retaliation, obvious to them but perhaps unnoticed by supervisors or visitors. One woman experienced discomfort when a caregiver gave her showers in a private room due to the difficulty of maneuvering her wheelchair.
“If it feels wrong, it probably is wrong,” she said.
Other examples include staff serving food or water to a resident last, the common refusal to answer call buttons or not returning in a short period, making faces or disrespectful comments, not giving medications and other forms of neglect.
The fear of such responses to their complaints was obvious in the video and the Connecticut residents urged active participation in monthly resident councils (Pine Ridge holds these councils the last Thursday at 2 p.m.). The incidents are then recorded in the minutes. They also emphasized speaking out to supervisors, visitors or advocates.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16 — Beef taco, chipotle black beans, Mexicali corn and salad bar.
Friday, Nov. 17 — Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, salad bar and peach crisp.
Monday, Nov. 20 — Beef pot roast, gravy, salad bar and cherry crumble pie.
Tuesday, Nov. 21 — Shrimp and grits, baked sweet potatoes, yellow squash medley and salad bar.
Wednesday, Nov. 22 — Beef Philly cheese steak, orange beet salad, coleslaw and salad bar.
Thursday, Nov. 23 — Closed for Thanksgiving.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
