Senior News: When we can’t go out, we can go in

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

It feels like a lull has come over us. We’re in between times — between holidays, between events, between times when we can go out and be with friends and family — weather, the pandemic, economic constraints and so many other factors seem to be conspiring to keep us closer to home, often without much to do that is new and interesting.

So, this week, we’d like to remind you that you can go to our website to learn about access to free online and phone lectures, seminars, topical discussions, interfaith news, world class performances — just for example, Yo-Yo Ma, Natalie Cole, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and jazz at Lincoln Center — and so much more. These resources are available because of the remarkable blend of two major players in the field of aging well — nonprofit senior living industry leader Mather, and an esteemed arts and education organization, the Chautauqua Institution.

Mather graciously provides this support to ASI to link our community to its “Aging Well” resources. You can look through those offerings on our site and sign up for free through Mather’s site (the link to that site is listed on our Home and Program pages).

There is no need to register in advance. And you can try out the Chautauqua programming for free for 90 days, without needing to provide any credit card information. You search through viewing and discussion options just like you would any other streaming provider, except these are concerts, sermons and in-person talks that you won’t see anywhere else.

A caregiver or family member can sign up a loved one for access from any reasonably accessible — senior living, library, home — computer, mobile device or smart TV. If you are accessing through a library or other institutional setting, please check on guidelines for system use.

You can learn more at: http://www.psseniors.org/.

Take-out meals continue

In order to continue providing meals, The Pagosa Springs Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community Café menu

Thursday, Dec. 31 — Closed for New Year’s Eve.

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 – Closed for New Year’s Day.

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 — Turkey sandwich with chipotle aioli, broccoli cheese soup, tomato and white bean salad and red velvet cookies.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 — Breaded cod with white bean cassoulet, creamy lemon dill salad and chocolate chess pie.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 — Mongolian beef stir-fry with steamed white rice, Thai cucumber salad and layered spice cake.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 — Mushroom cream soup, asparagus, naan bread, lemon herb egg salad and French apple tart.