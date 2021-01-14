Senior News: VITA tax preparation plans announced

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

Due to COVID-19, the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will not be coming to Pagosa Springs to prepare federal and state income tax returns this year. VITA will be preparing 2020 tax returns at no charge as part of the VITA program in Durango. Please register at: DurangoVITA.org. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

COVID-19 vaccine

Pagosa Springs Medical Center is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Please call the Pagosa Springs Vaccination Reservation hotline at 507-3995 or check the website at http://pagosaspringsmedicalcenter.org/vaccine.

Take-out meals continue at Senior Center

In order to continue providing meals, the Pagosa Springs Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community

Café menu

Thursday, Jan. 14 — Frittata, sweet potato ham hash, milk, salad and French toast casserole.

Friday, Jan. 15 — Chicken and dumplings, roasted carrots, milk, salad and caramel apple cake.

Monday, Jan. 18 — Closed for the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato basil soup, milk, salad and Greek baklava.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 — Chicken supreme on mashed parsnips, sweet potatoes, milk, salad and cranberry orange cake.

Thursday, Jan. 21 — Gumbo, rice, milk, salad and bread pudding.