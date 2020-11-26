Senior News: Temporary dining room closure continues at Senior Center

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

The Pagosa Springs Senior Center is continuing its temporary closing of the congregate dining room due to coronavirus concerns.

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community

Café menu

Thursday, Nov. 26 — Closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday, November 27 — Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday, Nov. 30 — Chicken piccata with angel hair pasta, roasted carrots and parsnips, salad, milk, and lemon cake.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 — Beef cottage pie, steamed broccoli, milk, salad and chocolate chip cookies.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Sausage lasagna, caramelized butternut squash, milk, salad and peach cobbler.

Thursday, Dec. 3 — Lox and bagel with tomato, onion, and caper cream cheese, roasted red pepper soup, milk, salad and strawberry shortcake.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.