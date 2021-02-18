Senior News: Tax help available for seniors

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

Due to COVID-19, the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will not be coming to Pagosa Springs to prepare federal and state income tax returns this year.

VITA will be preparing 2020 tax returns at no charge as part of the VITA program in Durango. Please register at: DurangoVITA.org. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Take-out meals continue at Senior Center

In order to continue providing meals, the Pagosa Springs Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community Café menu

Thursday, Feb. 18 — Braised beef short ribs with cauliflower mashed, glazed carrots, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad.

Friday, Feb. 19 -— Clam chowder, baked apples, cheddar biscuits with butter, milk and salad.

Monday, Feb. 22 -— Cream of mushroom soup, steamed asparagus with lemon, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 -— Beef meatloaf with cauliflower mashed and gravy, honey garlic green beans, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Chicken breast with cream sauce with mashed parsnips, Swiss chard with lemon, milk, salad and French apple tart.

Thursday, Feb. 25 -— Zuppa Toscana, sauteed zucchini, milk, salad and tiramisu.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to drive through and pick up a meal.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.