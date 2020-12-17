Senior News: Staying engaged at 60 and better

Those of us on the “60 and better” side of life have a wide range of interests and needs. One of the main ones for the majority of us is to remain engaged and independent. The independent part is easier for some of us. The engaged part is harder for all of us right now.

• To those we serve through the Community Café, our meals pay a double dividend — they nourish us and make us healthier and more active. This is reflected in our consumer surveys, where those who participate in our programs report our services increase their independence (86 percent) and help them stay in their own homes (81 percent).

• In addition to serving individuals 60 and better, we also provide information that supports individual and community caregivers and family member engagement, and offers new resources for wellness, aging, activities and education.

• One of the biggest effects from our work is seen among the 95 percent of our consumers who report that our programs provides them with social opportunities. Our Meals on Wheels drivers may be the only visitors that many of our participants engage with on a regular basis, which is a key part of maintaining connections during this remarkable and challenging time.

We miss our friends — those regulars, as well as those who just stop by once in a while. We are looking forward to welcoming back all of our community members who enjoy the games, meals, lectures and other activities we usually hold at the café.

We will continue to work towards reopening in accordance with health department and state guidelines. In the meantime, our website now regularly provides freely available links to a bevy of virtual — both live and recorded — fun, educational, and social opportunities. You can learn more at: http://www.psseniors.org/.

Take-out meals continue

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community

Café menu

Thursday, Dec. 17 — Roasted garlicky lemon chicken, spaghetti squash, Mediterranean beets, milk, salad and chocolate cake.

Friday, Dec. 18 — Roast beef caprese on ciabatta with pesto, ginger carrot soup, milk, salad and cranberry cheesecake.

Monday, Dec. 21 — Chicken paprikash, glazed sweet potatoes, milk, salad and pear hand pie.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 — Boeuf bourguignon with rice, sauteed broccolini, baguette with butter, milk, salad and eggnog cheesecake.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Minestrone soup, mini grilled cheese sandwich, milk, salad and banana pudding.

Thursday, Dec. 24 — Closed for Christmas Eve.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.