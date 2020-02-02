Senior News: Sign up now for AARP Smart Driver course

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Why take the course?

More than nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.

AARP membership is not required to take the course.

The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, visit aarp.org/findacourse. The Pagosa Springs Senior Center staff will be glad to help you register.

Due to popular demand, the Senior Center is hosting another class on March 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. For reservations, call (970) 462-9613.

Euchre

Euchre is a card game invented around 1860 played in partnerships with a deck of 24, 28 or sometimes 32 standard playing cards. It is the game responsible for introducing the joker into modern card packs.

The group will meet on Fridays at 1 p.m. The next game is Friday, Jan. 31.

Next free art class at the Senior Center

A free art class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. No art skills are needed, no materials are needed — just come and have fun. We will be learning the history of Valentine’s Day and making valentines.

The instructor will be Denise Fisk, former art teacher in Iowa.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30 — Turkey tetrazzini with noodles, caramelized butternut squash, Italian green peas, milk, salad bar and cherry cream cheese pie.

Friday, Jan. 31 — Beef brisket sandwich, potato salad, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and butterscotch brownie.

Monday, Feb. 3 — Lemon chicken, loaded baked potato, broccoli salad, milk, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Sliced ham, black-eyed peas, asparagus roasted with walnuts, milk, salad bar and cornbread with butter.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Turkey sausage soup, green peas, buttered corn, milk, salad bar and Key lime pie.

Thursday, Feb. 6 — Beef meatloaf, milk, cauliflower mashed with gravy, green beans with almonds, salad bar and cherry cream cheese pie.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

