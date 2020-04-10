Senior News: Senior shopping assistance program offered

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

The Pagosa Senior Center has initiated a senior shopping assistance program during this period of pandemic emergency. Many members of our community are practicing social distancing and voluntary isolation, and access to groceries and prescription medicine has been identified as a critical need. A hotline has been established to connect with a senior center volunteer to get the process started. The access number is 422-7084.

Volunteers are needed to help staff telephone lines and to perform the actual shopping tasks. In Pagosa Springs, contact Rod Hubbard at (303) 594-5117 to volunteer.

Drive-through pick-up meals continue

We are continuing our temporary closing of the congregate dining room due to COVID-19. Our clients are the most at risk for the virus.

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread. Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org and is below. Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pick up. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community Café menu

Thursday, April 9 — Chicken enchilada suizas, refried beans, Parmesan baked zucchini, milk, salad and German chocolate cake.

Friday, April 10 — Pork sausage, biscuit and gravy, spinach, homestyle potatoes, milk and salad.

Monday, April 13 — Turkey Rachel sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, milk, salad and brownie.

Tuesday, April 14 — Braised roast beef, harvest potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad.

Wednesday, April 15 — Chicken piccata with orzo, eggplant gratin, stir-fried asparagus, milk, salad and lemon dessert.

Thursday, April 16 — Ham with pineapple sauce, baked sweet potato, broccoli with butter, milk, salad and cranberry salad.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to pick up a meal at The Community Café at the Pagosa Senior Center in the Community Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up a meal. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

