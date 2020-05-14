Senior News: Senior shopping assistance program continues, volunteers needed

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

The Pagosa Senior Center has initiated a senior shopping assistance program during this period of pandemic emergency. Many members of our community are practicing social distancing and voluntary isolation, and access to groceries and prescription medicine has been identified as a critical need. A hotline has been established to connect with a Senior Center volunteer to get the process started. The access number is 422-7084.

Volunteers are needed to help staff telephone lines and to perform the actual shopping tasks. In Pagosa Springs, contact Rod Hubbard at (303) 594-5117 to volunteer.

Drive-through pick-up meals continue

We are continuing our temporary closing of the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread. Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org and is below. Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community Café menu

Thursday, May 14 — Barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted zucchini, tomatoes and onions, milk, salad and brownie.

Friday, May 15 — Pork andouille sausage, kielbasa and chicken jambalaya with rice, stir-fried okra, milk, salad and cornbread with butter.

Monday, May 18 — Turkey wrap, potato salad, cucumber salad, milk, salad and crisped rice treat.

Tuesday, May 19 — Beef lasagna, cream of zucchini soup, sautéed mushrooms, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad.

Wednesday, May 20 — Orange chicken with rice, milk, roasted cauliflower snowflakes, salad, green beans with almonds and ginger cookies.

Thursday, May 21 — Pork posole, milk, Spanish rice, roasted Brussels sprouts with sweet chili sauce, salad and flan.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to drive through and pick up a meal at The Community Café at the Senior Center in the Community Center.

