Senior News: Senior Center continuing take-out option

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

The Pagosa Spring Senior Center is continuing its temporary closing of the congregate dining room due to coronavirus.

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community Café menu

Thursday, July 30 — Bacon, veggie and cheese omelet, chilled cucumber soup, avocado toast, milk and fruit salad in meringue nest with whipped cream.

Friday, July 31 — Crunchy baked catfish with tartar sauce, new potatoes with green beans, yellow squash casserole, milk, salad and dessert.

Monday, Aug. 3 — Oven-fried chicken, green bean casserole, baked polenta with herbs and cheese, salad, milk and brownie.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Beef meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, salad, milk and lemon poppyseed muffin.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Pork sausage with red beans and rice, roasted okra with sun-dried tomatoes, cornbread with butter, milk, salad and sugar cookie fruit bar.

Thursday, Aug. 6 — Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with avocado, potato salad, deviled egg, milk, salad and magic cookie bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to drive through and pick up a meal at the Community Café at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.