Senior News: Play euchre Friday at the Senior Center

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

Euchre is a card game invented around 1860, played in partnerships with a deck of 24, 28 or sometimes 32 standard playing cards. It is the game responsible for introducing the joker into modern card packs.

The group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m.

The next game is Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m.

A Matter of Balance

The Pagosa Springs Senior Center is pleased to announce our fifth Matter of Balance program.

A Matter of Balance is an award-winning falls-prevention program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase the activity levels of older adults who have concerns about falls. The classes help participants to:

• View falls and fear of falling as controllable.

• Set realistic goals for increasing activity.

• Change their environment to reduce fall risk factors.

• Promote exercise to increase strength and balance.

You can benefit from the classes if:

• You are concerned about falls.

• Have sustained a fall in the past.

• You restrict activities because of concerns about falling.

• You are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength.

• You are age 60 or older, ambulatory and able to problem solve.

The Matter of Balance program lasts eight weeks. Classes are on Wednesdays, beginning on March 25. Each class is from 9 to 11 a.m. Snacks will be provided. Class size is limited. Please call 264-2167 for more information or to register. Classes are free.

AARP Smart Driver

The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Why take the course?

More than nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.

AARP membership is not required to take the course.

The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, visit aarp.org/findacourse. The Senior Center staff will be glad to help you register.

Due to popular demand, the Senior Center is hosting another class on March 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. For reservations, call (970) 462-9613.

VITA tax preparation

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge. The next 2020 date is March 14, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000. Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

The History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center. The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Colonial America will be the topic for discussion at our next meeting on March 18. Please bring any books or information about this period that you think the group would be interested in reading or discussing in more detail. If there is any one specific aspect of this period in which you are interested, please feel free to bring any additional information or handouts covering the subject.

We will also be discussing the Dutch and French colonies, as well as the Spanish colonies, in New Mexico and Texas. On April 15, we will begin discussing the American Revolution.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next History Club meeting is March 18 at 1 p.m.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 — Grilled chicken with pistachio pesto linguine, Irish carrots, green peas, milk, salad and cherry cream cheese pie.

Friday, March 13 — Pork zuppa Toscana, Mexicali corn, caprese skewers, milk, salad and chocolate chip cookie.

Monday, March 16 — Hot turkey salad, honey/garlic green beans, yellow squash medley, milk, salad and pumpkin pie.

Tuesday, March 17 — Beef Irish stew with cheddar biscuit, sautéed cabbage, milk, salad and Irish lemon pudding.

Wednesday, March 18 — Chicken-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, glazed carrots, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad.

Thursday, March 19 — Pork baked ziti, broccoli/cheese soup, Italian spinach with mushrooms, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

