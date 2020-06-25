Senior News: Medical alert monitoring systems available for seniors

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges to your service provider or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees to your provider. For more information, please call 264-2167.

Senior shopping

assistance program

The Pagosa Senior Center has initiated a senior shopping assistance program during this period of pandemic emergency. Many members of our community are practicing social distancing and in voluntary isolation, and access to groceries and prescription medicine has been identified as a critical need.

Volunteers are needed to help staff telephone lines and to perform the actual shopping tasks. In Pagosa Springs, contact Rod Hubbard at (303) 594-5117 to volunteer.

Drive-through pick up lunch and breakfast at the Pagosa Senior Center

The Senior Center is continuing its temporary closing of the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals are available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread. (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program. We are now including breakfast for the next morning with lunch at the drive-through and Meals on Wheels.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community

Café menu

Thursday, June 25 — Pork sausage and chicken gumbo, green chili corn pudding, rice, milk, salad and bread pudding with pecans.

Friday, June 26 — Tuna melt, spinach soup, steamed asparagus with lemon, milk, salad and brownie.

Monday, June 29 — Beef meatloaf, Italian green peas, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, peas, dinner roll with butter and salad.

Tuesday, June 30 — Hot chicken salad, broccoli cheese soup, squash calabacitas, milk, salad and chocolate raspberry cake.

Wednesday, July 1 — Pork zuppa Toscana, Italian garden salad, focaccia bread with butter, milk and poached pears.

Thursday, July 2 — Crab cakes with remoulade sauce, mushrooms with barley and brown rice pilaf, arugula and romaine salad with honey mustard, milk, blackberries and lemon dessert.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to drive through and pick up a meal at The Community Café at the Senior Center in the Community Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.