Senior News: Medical alert monitoring systems available for seniors

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges to your service provider, or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees to your provider. For more information, please call 264-2167.

Senior shopping

assistance program

The Pagosa Senior Center has initiated a senior shopping assistance program during this period of pandemic emergency. Many members of our community are practicing social distancing and voluntary isolation, and access to groceries and prescription medicine has been identified as a critical need. A hotline has been established to connect with a Senior Center volunteer to get the process started. The access number is 422-7084.

Volunteers are needed to help staff telephone lines and to perform the actual shopping tasks. In Pagosa Springs, contact Rod Hubbard at (303) 594-5117 to volunteer.

Drive-through pick-up lunch and breakfast

The Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and is continuing the temporary closing of the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In order to continue providing meals, we are offering take out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals are available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and above. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread. Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program. We are now including breakfast for the next morning with lunch at the drive-through and Meals on Wheels.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community Café menu

Thursday, June 11 — Beef enchiladas, borracho beans, stir-fried zucchini, milk, salad and Key lime pie.

Friday, June 12 — Chicken-fried chicken with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, yellow squash casserole, milk, salad and strawberry pie.

Monday, June 15 — Pineapple shrimp, coconut rice with mango and pistachios, broccoli with butter, milk, salad and lemon dessert.

Tuesday, June 16 — Turkey wrap, potato salad, tomato/cucumber salad, milk, salad and ginger cookie.

Wednesday, June 17 — Beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, milk, salad and baked apples.

Thursday, June 18 — Egg salad sandwich, chilled steamed asparagus with lemon, cream of zucchini soup, milk, salad and banana pudding.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to drive through and pick up a meal at The Community Café at the Senior Center in the Community Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.