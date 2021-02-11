Senior News: Join lectures, seminars, topical discussions, world class performances and much more

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

Here are some of the fun, educational and social opportunities that you can access through our website this month. There are options for both online Zoom and telephone-only events. There is no need to register in advance. Professional caregiver, family caregiver and other up-to-date information is available.

• Active adult exercise options: tai chi, yoga and ballet — 45-minute sessions of seated and standing exercises.

• Hear about the lives and careers of the Dave Clark Five, an English rock ‘n’ roll band formed in 1957 famous for hits including “Glad All Over.”

• “Collage Along” guided exercise and create a Valentine’s collage.

• “Fit Feet” barefoot training and fall reduction with a certified instructor.

• The arts — theater, music, dance and symphonies.

• Speakers, sermons and interfaith dialogue.

• Lectures, courses, book clubs and discussions.

You can look through the whole month’s offerings on our site. You can also browse and register through Mather’s website. Mather provides support to ASI that links our community to its resources and the Chautauqua Institution (CHQ), the esteemed arts and education organization. You can sign up for free for Telephone Topics and can try out CHQ for free for 90 days (no need to provide any credit information for that trial period).

You can learn more about The Community Café, take out and Meals on Wheels reservations, and other ASI programs on our website: http://www.psseniors.org/.

Tax help available

Due to COVID-19, the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will not be coming to Pagosa Springs to prepare federal and state income tax returns this year.

VITA will be preparing 2020 tax returns at no charge as part of the VITA program in Durango. Please register at: DurangoVITA.org. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Take-out meals continue at Senior Center

In order to continue providing meals, the Pagosa Springs Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

The Community

Café menu

Thursday, Feb. 11 — Pork posole, cilantro lime rice, milk, salad and sopapilla with honey.

Friday, Feb. 12 — Crunchy baked catfish with tartar sauce, sauteed broccolini with garlic and butter, cornbread with butter, milk and salad.

Monday, Feb. 15 — Closed for George Washington’s birthday.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 — Chicken and pork sausage gumbo with white rice, milk, salad and peach cobbler.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 — Spaghetti with marinara sauce, Swiss chard with lemon and pine nuts, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad.

Thursday, Feb.18 — Braised beef short ribs with cauliflower mashed, glazed carrots, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad.