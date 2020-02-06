Senior News: AARP Smart Driver Course set for March 27

By Cheryl Wilkinson

PREVIEW Columnist

The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Why take the course?

More than nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.

AARP membership is not required to take the course.

The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, visit aarp.org/findacourse. The Pagosa Springs Senior Center staff will be glad to help you register.

Due to popular demand, the Senior Center is hosting another class on March 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. For reservations, call (970) 462-9613.

Euchre

Euchre is a card game invented around 1860 played in partnerships with a deck of 24, 28 or sometimes 32 standard playing cards. It is the game responsible for introducing the joker into modern card packs.

The group will meet on Fridays at 1 p.m. The next game is Friday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m.

VITA tax preparation

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The 2020 dates are Feb. 22 and March 14, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000. Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center. The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

In the fall, the History Group began its study of English history and how it influenced America.

The essence of the discussions concerning England is what America adopted and what it rejected regarding England’s form of government and culture.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next History Club meeting is Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6 — Beef meatloaf, milk, cauliflower mashed with gravy, green beans with almonds, salad bar and cherry cream cheese pie.

Friday, Feb. 7 — Tuna melt, milk, sweet potato fries with smoked paprika, cream of zucchini soup, salad bar and baked apples with pears.

Monday, Feb. 10 — Pork and green chili stew, sautéed cabbage, roasted Parmesan green beans with pine nuts, milk, buttermilk biscuit with butter and salad bar.

Tuesday, Feb. 11— Turkey Rachel sandwich, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli/cheese soup, milk, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Shrimp and grits, squash medley, sautéed spinach with mushrooms, milk, salad bar and poached pears.

Thursday, Feb. 13 — Chicken-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, milk, dinner roll with butter and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

