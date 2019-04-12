Senior Center to host new history club meetings

A new group will be reading about and discussing different eras in history.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group will meet the third Wednesday of every month. Questions? Call 731-6878.

The first meeting will be Wednesday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Art classes

Art classes for the Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The instructor will be Michele Turney and materials will be provided. Transportation will be provided from and to the Senior Center. Please RSVP to jenmwaite@gmail.com or 264-2167.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping. Learn about community resources and support. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

The next Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 264-2167.

VITA tax preparation

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The last 2019 date is April 13, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000. Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Free legal document preparation

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Senior Center on June 14.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center) located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call 264-2167 to schedule an appointment.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 11 — Pork and green chili stew, cabbage steaks, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Friday, April 12 — Turkey potpie, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and baked apples with pears.

Monday, April 15 — Grilled chicken with pesto pistachio linguine, Irish carrots, green peas, milk, salad bar and cherry cream pie.

Tuesday, April 16 — Teriyaki salmon, corn chowder, green bean casserole, milk, salad bar and banana pudding.

Wednesday, April 17 — Turkey Rachel sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, milk, salad bar and butterscotch brownie.

Thursday, April 18 — Beef Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend.

