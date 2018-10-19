Senior Center to host AARP Smart Driver class

- News
Due to popular demand, the Pagosa Springs Senior Center is hosting a third AARP Smart Driver course on Friday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.
Why take the course?
Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result what they learned in the course and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.
AARP membership is not required to take the course.
The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.
To register, visit aarp.org/findacourse. Senior Center staff will be glad to help you register.
Health and wellness
The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
The next health and wellness event date is to be announced.
Medical alert system
Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 18 — Turkey with brown and wild rice soup, baked tomatoes Provencal, green peas, milk, salad bar and strawberry shortcake.
Friday, Oct. 19 — Lemon baked tilapia with mayo Parmesan topping, shredded Brussels sprouts with lime, corn chowder, milk, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.
Monday, Oct. 22 — Beef Philly cheese steak on a hoagie, cream of broccoli soup, apple cider vinegar coleslaw, milk, salad bar and cherry cobbler.
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — Pork and green chili stew, glazed carrots, squash calabacitas, cornbread with butter, milk and salad bar.
Wednesday, Oct. 24 — Turkey potpie, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and baked apples.
Thursday, Oct. 25 — Crunchy baked catfish with Dijon mustard and/or tartar sauce, sweet potatoes with apples, stir-fried Chinese mustard greens, milk and salad bar.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
