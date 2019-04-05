Senior Center offers variety of programs

Art classes for the Pagosa Springs Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The next class will be April 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The instructor will be Michele Turney, the medium will be pastels and materials will be provided. Transportation will be provided from and to the Senior Center. Please RSVP to jenmwaite@gmail.com or 264-2167.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping. Learn about community resources and support. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

The next scheduled Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 264-2167.

VITA tax preparation

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The last 2019 date is April 13, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000. Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 — Grilled turkey sandwich, potato/leek soup, corn on the cob with butter, milk, salad bar and cranberry sauce.

Friday, April 5 — Lemon baked tilapia with tartar sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, snow pea medley, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Monday, April 8 — Beef Philly cheesesteak, split pea soup, milk, salad bar and brownie.

Tuesday, April 9 — Shrimp scampi with orzo, lemony roasted eggplant, stir-fried asparagus, bread stick with butter, milk and salad bar.

Wednesday, April 10 — Barbecued chicken, cauliflower mashed, oven-fried okra, milk, salad bar and banana cream pie.

Thursday, April 11 — Pork and green chili stew, cabbage steaks, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

