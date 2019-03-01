Senior Center offers caregiver support group, memberships

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping, and learn about community resources and support at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center’s caregiver support and respite group.

The group size is limited to 12; call to make a reservation.

Group meetings are every other Friday at 3 p.m. at the Senior Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. To make your reservation, call 264-1986 in order to reserve a space.

The group is facilitated by Ana Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall wellbeing. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Home health care after rehab

By Kay Kaylor

As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge, a 24-hour extended care home, and BeeHive, an assisted living residence. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

Many community members find themselves staying in Pine Ridge or elsewhere for rehabilitation under Medicare after a three-night hospital stay that is not considered observation status. Or, they may have friends or relatives in rehab in a skilled nursing facility. Yet, according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, Medicare beneficiaries are not getting the home health coverage that is allowed under law after they leave rehab.

Medicare law authorizes up to 28 to 35 hours a week of home health aide (personal hands-on care) and nursing services combined. Personal hands-on care includes bathing, dressing, grooming, feeding, toileting and other key services to help an individual remain healthy and safe at home.

However, such services are difficult to obtain, partly due to misinformation from home health agencies, and have declined over recent years. The Center states that the percentage of total home health aide visits from 1997 to 2016 has dropped from 48 percent of total services to 10 percent. Kaiser Health News published an article Feb. 14 (available online) that describes the impacts of such unmet needs.

The physician must order home health services in an individual’s plan of care. Homebound beneficiaries may appeal to Medicare and contact Congress if they feel they have received inadequate care after returning home.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email toombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VITA tax preparation

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The second planned date are Feb. is March 16, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb, 28 — Pork baked ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Friday, March 1 — Hot turkey salad, broccoli with red peppers, green beans with honey and garlic, milk, salad bar and pumpkin pie.

Monday, March 4 — Beef stroganoff, roasted cauliflower snowflakes, glazed carrots, milk, salad bar and chocolate cake with mocha frosting.

Tuesday, March 5 — Chicken and pork sausage gumbo with white rice, eggplant medley, milk, salad bar and bread pudding with pecans.

Wednesday, March 6 — Crunchy baked catfish with tartar sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts with sweet chili sauce, roasted sweet potatoes, milk, salad bar and lemon cream pie.

Thursday, March 7 — Turkey potpie with puff pastry, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

