Senior Center offers art classes, support groups and more

Art classes for the Pagosa Springs Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The next class will be April 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The instructor will be Michele Turney, the medium will be pastels and materials will be provided. Transportation will be provided from and to the Senior Center. Please RSVP to jenmwaite@gmail.com or 264-2167.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping. Learn about community resources and support. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

For more information, call 264-2167.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Statement on Senate Hearing

By Kay Kaylor

As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge, a 24-hour extended care home, and BeeHive, an assisted living residence. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

Following up on the March 21 column on the Senate Finance Committee hearing, six national organizations submitted a post-hearing statement with eight recommendations and a response to the witness testimony. The statement is available on theconsumervoice.org. The authors include attorneys for the Center for Medicare Advocacy and Justice in Aging, as well as the long-term care ombudsman association.

In addition to urging Congress to oppose the weakening of legal protections for nursing home residents by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the statement asks Congress for a minimum staffing standard for direct-care nursing, to ban pre-dispute arbitration agreements (see prior columns) and to increase funding for the ombudsman program.

It also asks for audits and more transparency on funding for nursing homes, legislation on accountability for private owners of facilities and a mandatory national background check program. In the response to witnesses, the authors give detailed analysis and data to counteract some comments and suggestions made during the hearing.

Part of the conclusion states, “We stand ready to help the Committee ensure that residents are not forgotten, and that nursing home safety and oversight are strengthened, not weakened.”

For further information, please call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

VITA tax preparation

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The last 2019 date is April 13, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000. Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 — Sliced turkey with gravy, baked sweet potato, roasted asparagus with walnuts, cranberry sauce, milk and salad bar.

Friday, March 29 — Mahi mahi tacos with coleslaw, cilantro lime rice, Parmesan baked zucchini, milk, salad bar and lime dessert.

Monday, April 1 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, zucchini medley, milk, salad bar and chocolate pie.

Tuesday, April 2 — Chicken piccata with orzo, eggplant gratin, broccoli with garlic and butter, milk, salad bar, and raspberry chocolate cake.

Wednesday, April 3 — Crispy pork carnitas with multi-grain tortilla, Brazilian black beans, squash calabacitas, milk, salad bar and flan.

Thursday, April 4 — Grilled turkey sandwich, potato/leek soup, corn on the cob with butter, milk, salad bar and cranberry sauce.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

