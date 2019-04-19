Senior Center offering Zentangle class April 24

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

A class on Zentangle will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in the dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center. The instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. You may reach her at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

Introducing the History (Book) Club

This group will be reading and discussing different eras in history.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month in the Community Cafe dining room at the Senior Center. Questions? Call 731-6878.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping. Learn about community resources and support. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

The next Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 264-2167.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 18 — Beef Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.

Friday, April 19 — Ham with pineapple sauce, baked sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, milk, salad bar and poached pears.

Monday, April 22 — Turkey sausage soup, green peas, milk, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Tuesday, April 23 — Beef brisket, charro beans, Mexicali corn, baked hush puppies, milk and salad bar.

Wednesday, April 24 — Chicken-fried chicken with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed asparagus with lemon, milk, salad bar and blueberry pie.

Thursday, April 25 — Pork roast with lentils, squash medley, cornbread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

