Senior Center now offering computer access

The Pagosa Senior Center is now providing computer access to seniors who are members of the Discount Club.

Computers stations are available by the hour. If no one has signed up for the next hour, seniors may continue to use the computer for an additional hour(s). Computer and Internet access is available during business hours when staff is in attendance and classes are not in session.

Bridge times

The Senior Center is pleased to announce the following bridge times.

Bridge for Fun is now meeting on Mondays at 1 p.m. in the dining room.

Duplicate bridge is now meeting on Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the dining room.

Snacks are provided at both.

Medicare Mondays

Are you turning 65? Are you confused about Medicare? We have openings every Monday at the Senior Center to help you with your Medicare enrollment questions.

Here are some quick tips: If you are collecting Social Security, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B. We can help you pick a Part D prescription drug plan. If you don’t enroll in a Part D plan, you could face penalties.

If you are new to Medicare, you have an seven-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for parts A, B and D around your 65th birthday. Medicare starts after your employment ends or the group health insurance plan based on your current employment ends, whichever happens first. You do not pay late penalties if you enroll within the seven-month Special Enrollment Period. COBRA and retiree health plans are not considered coverage based on current employment.

Important dates: General enrollment runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and coverage starts July 1. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is open (or annual) enrollment for switching plans for Part D and a Medicare Cost Plan; coverage starts Jan. 1.

If you would like to talk to a Medicare counselor, please contact the Area Agency on Aging to make an appointment. Please call 264-0501, ext. 2. We will put you in touch with one of our talented and experienced Medicare counselors.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Sliced ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans with carrots and red peppers, salad bar and fruit cup.

Friday, Oct. 7 — Turkey tetrazzini, brown rice noodles, glazed carrots, roasted cauliflower and red peppers, salad bar and angel food cake with strawberries and honey.

Monday, Oct. 10 — Oven-fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, asparagus, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Salmon cakes, asparagus, butternut squash, whole wheat roll, salad bar and fruit cup.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Sweet and sour pork, fried brown rice, peas with spinach, oriental fruit salad, salad bar and almond cookie.

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Turkey potpie, walnut fruit salad, salad bar and cherry cobbler.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

