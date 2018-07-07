Senior Center featured nonprofit at tonight’s 19th Hole Concert

- News
Archuleta Seniors Inc. (the Pagosa Senior Center) is one of six nonprofits chosen by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings through July 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer a fun and entertaining event.
The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening), which supports six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.
No outside food or beverage is allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket, and please leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.
The concert schedule is as follows:
July 5 — 13th Hour: original rock. Featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.
Thursday, July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana. Featuring Aspire.
Thursday, July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: soul-abducting jazz funk. Featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
Please plan to attend as many concerts as possible; ticket proceeds are divided equally among the nonprofits, so even if you can’t come on our night, you are supporting Archuleta Seniors Inc. and the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.
AARP Smart Driver course
The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older.
For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.
More than nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course, and more than eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.
AARP membership is not required to take the course.
The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.
To register, visit aarp.org/findacourse. (The Pagosa Senior Center staff will be glad to help you register.)
The Pagosa Senior Center is hosting a class on Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Health and wellness
The Pagosa Springs Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
The next health and wellness date is July 18.
Medical alert system
Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging:
Supportive
Independence for People Living with Dementia I
By Kay Kaylor
As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.
Imagine a woman named Martha living with vascular dementia in its early stages. She is co-habitating with a younger man, who is likely exploiting her financially. She is happy with the situation, is aware of the costs and has lived in a similar manner most of her adult life as an alcoholic. Her concerned children want to obtain guardianship to oversee her financial decisions.
In a webinar titled “Finding the Balance: Enhancing Self-Efficacy in Persons Living with Dementia,” Dr. Susan Wehry, chief of geriatrics at the University of New England, described this situation.
The family, including Martha, found a compromise with help from a team of supportive people known to Martha.
They agreed to put Martha’s money in a trust for long-term care with a generous monthly allowance. As it happened, Martha secretly asked each of her children to loan her money in advance since her allowance was gone in the first week. Nevertheless, she felt in control of her life, living as she wished until she died.
The fear of losing independence is stronger than the fear of death. People will insist on some control in an unusually aggressive manner when feeling threatened by the loss of control.
Wehry advocates for respecting the autonomy of people living with dementia, even when their capacity has diminished. The next column will follow up with more examples of supporting independence.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 5 — Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted carrots and parsnips, milk, salad bar and chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, July 6 — Chicken-fried chicken, cauliflower mashed, cream gravy, bacon green beans, whole-wheat dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.
Monday, July 9 — Sliced turkey, gravy, baked sweet potato, roasted asparagus with walnuts, milk, salad bar and cranberry sauce.
Tuesday, July 10 — Crunchy baked catfish with tarter sauce, new potatoes with green beans, yellow squash casserole, milk, salad bar and Key lime pie.
Wednesday, July 11 — Pork ziti with whole-wheat penne pasta, glazed carrots, roasted cauliflower soup, focaccia bread, milk and salad bar.
Thursday, July 12 — Chicken enchiladas suiza, baked zucchini Parmesan, salad bar, spinach Mandarin orange salad and German chocolate cake.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
