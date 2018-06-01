Senior Center chosen to benefit from 19th Hole Concerts

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Archuleta Seniors Inc. (the Pagosa Springs Senior Center) was one of six nonprofits chosen by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings from June 14 through July 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer a fun and entertaining event.
The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening) which supports the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.
No outside food or beverage is allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket, and please leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.
The concert schedule is as follows:
June 14 — Bob Hemenger: Dixieland, jazz, blues, soul and pop. Featuring Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.
June 21 — Brooks-i Band: original party rock ‘n’ roll dance music. Featuring San Juan Outdoor Club.
June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock. Featuring DUST2.
July 5 — 13th Hour: original rock. Featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.
Thursday, July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana. Featuring Aspire.
Thursday, July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: Soul-abducting jazz funk. Featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
Please plan to attend as many concerts as possible; ticket proceeds are divided equally among the nonprofits, so even if you can’t come on our night, you are supporting Archuleta Seniors Inc. and the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.
Health and wellness
The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
Medical alert system
Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: New and revised assisted
living regulations II
By Kay Kaylor
I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes as the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.
Continuing with the assisted living residence (ALR) regulations discussed in the past two columns, I am summarizing the new regulations first, followed by the expansion of existing rules; the main changes will require several columns. The new and expanded rules will start July 1, with a soft rollout for two years until Jan. 1, 2021.
Food safety rules will be more specific. ALRs of all sizes must require staff to have food safety training on practices such as hand washing, cooking temperature and not handling food if ill. The rules prevent bare-hand contact of ready-made food (tongs instead of gloves are acceptable) and offering certain foods, such as raw milk, although residents can bring in their own (usually homes don’t allow residents to have refrigerators, though). For residents who need help eating, the staff must be trained on feeding.
The issue of checking on residents during the night sparked numerous discussions due to overtime laws, so advocate preferences were watered down. The final rule states that staff don’t have to be awake all night, but, with the resident’s consent, one check must be made between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
A new infection-control regulation specifies handling of medical waste and garbage.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 31 — New England fish chowder, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with almonds, milk, salad bar and cherry pie.
Friday, June 1 — Pork ziti, glazed carrots, broccoli with red peppers, focaccia bread, milk and salad bar.
Monday, June 4 — Shrimp and grits, yellow squash medley, tomatoes Provencal, milk, salad bar and banana pudding.
Tuesday, June 5 — Hot chicken salad, roasted broccoli, zucchini medley, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.
Wednesday, June 6 — Beef Frito pie, three bean salad, spinach/Mandarin orange salad, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.
Thursday, June 7 — Sliced ham with pineapple sauce, roasted cauliflower, baked sweet potato, milk and salad bar.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News, Top Stories, Updates