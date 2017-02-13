Senior Book Club announces February book

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Marilyn Stroud
Special to The PREVIEW
The Senior Book Club has returned full time to its home. The Senior Book Club meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the large meeting room at the Ruby Sisson Library.
Our next meeting will be on Feb. 24, when we will discuss “Dead Wake” by Eric Larson.
The group suggests nonfiction and fiction books that they may have read, have been on the New York Times Best Sellers list or received awards in the past. The library staff requests the books for the group through the inter-library loan system and some members read them on their own tablet. The Senior Book Club has been in existence for over 10 years. The club is always open to new members.
Our February selection is “Dead Wake” by Erik Larson, No. 1 best-selling author of “In The Garden of Beasts.”
Join us to read this exciting book. Future books to be read by the club are “The Little Paris Book Shop,” “Girl Under Water” and “The Zion Covenant-Vienna Prelude.”
Drop by, visit and chat with us during one of our meetings. For further information, check with the library staff for a member’s name and telephone number that you can call.
Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Senior News, Updates