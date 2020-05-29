Seeds of Learning to reopen June 1

By Pete Macomber

Seeds of Learning

Seeds of Learning will reopen June 1 after a government-mandated closure in March.

The early child care facility will be adhering to statewide regulations. Safety precautions will include monitoring children’s temperature, reduced class sizes, strict regulation of drop-offs and pickups and extensive sanitization of the facility. There will also be a focus on hygiene education and implementation with students and parents.

Dancing with the Pagosa Stars, the annual Seeds fundraising event, has been rescheduled and restructured with plans to produce a live Web broadcast on Sept. 26. Viewer access passes will be available for sale and audiences are encouraged to host “watch parties” and vote virtually.

For more information on how you can participate, please visit growingseeds.org.

