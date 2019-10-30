Seeds of Learning: Experiencing the wonders of science as a family

By Ursala Hudson

Special to The SUN

Children, families, teachers and staff gathered at Seeds of Learning Early Care and Education Center on Oct. 17 for a family night of science explorations.

Each classroom had two or three developmentally appropriate science experiments, although parents and siblings of all ages seemed thrilled to explore the marvels of physics and chemistry through play. Aluminum boats carried loads of jewels, volcanoes erupted colorful foam and raisins danced as the seemingly magical was explained through scientific terms.

The concept of Science Night stems from the original Seeds tradition of hosting educational family gatherings, which were replaced over the past decade by themed parties that generally featured child-centered games, activities and snacks. Seeds teachers and administrators are excited to return to exploring different ways of having fun together, with Literacy Night planned during the winter quarter and Art Night scheduled for spring.

