See thought-provoking ‘Juvie’ this week

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Juvie,” by Jerome McDonough, is a thought-provoking and insightful drama that will be brought to life by Pagosa Springs High School drama students this week.

Directed by Sean Downing and his students, the cast of “Juvie” is gearing up for performances this week.

I met with some of the cast after a rehearsal to talk about the play and its tough subject matter. All of the students agreed that the life events written in the script were hard to think about and talk about, let alone portray as actors.

Those topics in the play include abuse, alcoholism, drugs, kidnapping, abandonment, suicide and the death of a child.

Maya Nasralla talked about the fact that although she was aware of these issues, and aware that they existed in the world, she was not touched directly by them and was thankful for her life in Pagosa. Not being directly affected by these issues required her to really think deeply about them in order to portray a believable character.

Both Tiarra Downing and Miles Roque discussed how they became so involved with their characters and their emotions that they found it hard sometimes after rehearsals to separate themselves from the stories.

Alex Rountree felt that participating in warm-up games and talking and communicating with each other helped diffuse the sometimes intense rehearsals. All agreed that stepping into someone else’s shoes, even for a brief time, helped them develop a sense of empathy for others. Being part of this play, spending time in a performance environment, getting to relate to peers on and off the stage also gave the cast confidence.

“Juvie” plays this week, Feb. 14-16, in the high school auditorium, with curtain at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Top Stories