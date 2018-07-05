Secular

Dear Editor:

Everyone should take the time to read the Constitution if they want to take a political stand on an issue. It is, after all, the single governing document that our government is based on. One disturbing trend I have noticed, coming from the religious right, is that this country was established as a “Christian nation” and that there should be no separation of church and state.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion