Second round of funding approved for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans
Congress approved a second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
If you need support, please reach out to Hannah at our local SBDC office at (970) 903-5424 or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (303) 860-5881.
Follow these topics: Business, COVID-19, Medical, News, Top Stories
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on April 24, 2020.