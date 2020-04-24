Second round of funding approved for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Congress approved a second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
U.S. Small Business Administration is working on reopening the EIDL application portal. Some lenders are already accepting PPP applications.
If you need support, please reach out to Hannah at our local SBDC office at (970) 903-5424 or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (303) 860-5881.
Next Steps for PPP
Next Steps for EIDL
