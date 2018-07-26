Second poacher fined over $18,000

Photo courtesy
Rod Ruybalid
Tanner England (left) and Dakota Epperly (right) pose with an elk that was poached on private property in Archuleta County. The two Oklahoma men were charged with multiple poaching charges and trespassing charges. This picture, one of several posted to Facebook, allowed authorities to link the duo to multiple crimes. Both men face losing hunting privileges for life, and received fines.

By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
The second of two Oklahoma men who poached multiple elk while trespassing on private property received fines in court reaching over $18,000.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on July 26, 2018.