Second-grade student Amelie Heinicke’s play selected for Youth Playwright Festival

By Alison Beach

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Peak Open School is proud to announce that our very own Amelie Heinicke’s play, “The Adventure of Samantha,” has been selected for the 2019 Youth Playwrights Festival with Thingamajig Theatre Company.

Heinicke is a second-grade student of Ms. Robyn’s second-/third grade-class at PPOS and her play will be workshopped by a professional team at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Heinicke will have the opportunity to work with one professional playwright that is in town for the festival, along with professional actors and a director.

Her play will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Admission is free and we hope to see you there to support Heinicke’s play.

