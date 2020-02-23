Second annual Rotary Ice Melt Contest underway

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

Ah, those winter doldrums are setting in. A simple cure for that, while having fun from the comfort of your easy chair, is entering your best guess in the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club’s second annual Ice Melt Contest.

In cooperation with the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA), last year’s contest proved to be a community favorite while being very profitable for three entrants.

Simply put, this is a contest of precise timing. These crafty Rotarians will take a huge drum with clocks attached to it and set it on the now-frozen Lake Hatcher. As we head toward March 15, the lake will thaw, the drum will fall through the ice, the clocks will stop working and that will signal the date and time to end the contest and award the winners.

The top three guesses, closest to the date and time the clocks stop, will win $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place. Tickets for your guesses are $5 each, $20 for five, $40 for 10 and $100 for 30. That’s a darn-good return on your money.

Get your tickets to make your predictions soon, as the ice will historically melt before March 15. Contact any Rotarian or get tickets through the PLPOA administration office, PLPOA Recreation Center, Chamber of Commerce, Choke Cherry Tree, or Ski and Bow Rack. Online purchases can be made at www.pagosaspringsrotary.org. Before the clock drops, all tickets must be in turned in to be counted.

All proceeds will go toward the Rotary Scholarship Fund for Pagosa Springs High School graduates. Rotary has proudly funded over $20,000 a year, for over 20 years, to deserving students.

Here’s a chance to possibly win serious money for your upcoming summer adventures and, more importantly, help our local youth with higher education. Do you think March 3 at 3:06.p.m. will win? Or maybe March 11 at 11:23 a.m. Or …?

