Season tickets still available for Thingamajig’s summer shows

By Thingamajig Theatre staff

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company will host the second weekend of its 2019 “Broadway in the Mountains” summer season this weekend, Thursday through Sunday, celebrating the music of American folk hero Johnny Cash with the alternately funny and heartwarming musical “Ring of Fire.”

The following weekend, Thingamajig’s multitalented cast will dance and sing its way through the opening night performances of “Mamma Mia!” — a quirky hit comedy built around the chart-topping music of the Swedish pop group ABBA — next Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1. Later in the summer, Thingamajig will bring three more musical theater treats to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts stage: The Who’s “Tommy,” “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical” and Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland JR.”

Individual tickets are available online and by phone for these shows (see information below), but theater-savvy patrons may want to consider the purchase of season tickets for the 20189 summer festivities. Season tickets can include reserved seating for an additional contribution.

Thingamajig Theatre 2019 summer season tickets include admission to all five of Thingamajig’s amazing summer musicals, plus a number of special perks, such as no ticketing fees, unlimited ticket exchanges at no extra charge, admission to champagne opening nights at no extra charge, invitations to special wine and cheese events, and discounts at a local brew pub on the nights you attend a show.

Of course, your season ticket will not get you into the opening night weekend for “Ring of Fire” — which took place last weekend — but the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” opens on May 31 and June 1, a hilarious romantic comedy that tells the story of Sophie Sheridan as she prepares for her wedding day by inviting three former love interests of her mother in the hopes of figuring out which of the three is her father. With iconic ABBA hits such as “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Take a Chance on Me,” you will be struggling not to jump up and dance in the aisle.

Opening night admission includes a drink, dessert and exclusive invitation to a post-show talk-back with the cast and crew of this wonderful show.

To purchase season tickets — or individual tickets — to Thingamajig’s rock ‘n’ roll summer season, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year- round.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig, Top Stories