Search begins for new school superintendent

To begin the search for a new superintendent, the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) held a special meeting on Tuesday, along with McPherson and Jacobson LLC’s Colorado consultant, Dr. Norman Ridder, to get the process started.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories