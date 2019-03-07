Sean Padilla

Sean Padilla was born Aug. 17, 1972. He died peacefully in his sleep Feb. 22. Sean grew up in many places, but felt rooted to Albuquerque, N.M.

Sean was an accomplished car salesman in Las Vegas, Nev., where he met the love of his life, Fionna, in 1999. Fionna and Sean married in 2003 and had a loving marriage raising two daughters together. From traveling the world, Sean found a passion for cooking and was able to open a successful business in Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Sean was an excellent father who doted on his daughters, always hugging them, making sure they knew he loved them as he provided for them.

Family was a strong priority for him, Sean extended his family through lifetime friends. People were naturally drawn to Sean because he was genuine and charismatic. With a strong sense of loyalty, he would always be there for a friend or family member in need. Keeping everyone together, Sean was often the glue making sure that his entire family stayed in touch.

His wealth of knowledge gave him the ability to fit in anywhere. Well versed and very intelligent, Sean knew about many topics and cultures. He had a superior sense of humor and was always willing to make others laugh. He kept up to date on the latest fashions and trends and enjoyed numerous hobbies.

Sean had the gift of gab and his dynamic personality broke all the molds of society. Fully tattooed, he would strike up a conversation with anyone, from the richest to the poorest person; Sean was nonjudgmental and only saw people for their souls.

Our beloved Sean will be missed dearly. He will remain in our hearts the rest of our lives as his children carry out his legacy.

Sean Padilla is predeceased by his father, Bill Padilla Jr.; his brothers, Brian and Derek Padilla; his grandparents, Patsy Corrine Abner, Bill Sr. and Michele Padilla. Sean is survived by his wife, Fionna Padilla; mother Karen Padilla; mother-in-law Ivy Liew; daughters Miquela and Maxine Padilla; siblings Melissa Padilla and Steven Solis, Desire and David Smith, Carlos Padilla and Sara Shively-Padilla; nieces Zoe Smith, Gabriela and Natalie Padilla; and nephew Eli Smith. Sean left behind lots of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members whom he loved very much.

Sean’s memorial will be held March 9 at Sol Rio Church, Rio Rancho, N.M., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck to follow. You can donate to Sean’s widow and daughters at any Wells Fargo: account — Sean L. Padilla’s memorial fund 2012162315.

