Screening to save lives Who We Play For coming to Pagosa
Ralph Maccarone, back, and son Rafe Maccarone, front, enjoy a moment playing soccer together. Rafe passed away on Dec. 1, 2007, after collapsing at soccer practice due to an undetected heart condition. An organization called Who We Play For, which provides heart screenings for student athletes, will be coming to Pagosa Springs High School on Jan. 2, 2018, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m and is open to the public. The cost for the screening is $20, and funding will be provided for those who need it.
As student athletes know, winning, individual stats and championships are often barometers for success.
This story was posted on December 28, 2017.