SCoRR announces Holiday Meal Program

By Stacey Zwirn

Southwest Colorado Respite Resources

2020 has been a trying year for many. With the challenges of this year, Southwest Colorado Respite Resources (SCoRR) has decided to introduce a holiday meal program. This program follows similar financial guidelines as our Voucher Program for caregivers in need of respite care.

Our Holiday Meal Program will provide a meal for those caring for a loved one and their immediate family. The holiday meal will include everything they need, including the main course, side dishes, drinks and more.

If you know of someone who is caring for a loved one, in need of funding for respite care and/or a meal this holiday season, please contact SCoRR at 585-4031 or scorr970@gmail.com.

SCoRR also wants to thank those who have donated and/or volunteered their time to our program. If you would like to know how you can help SCoRR, please call us or email us.

Happy holidays from all of us at SCoRR.