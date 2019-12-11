Schutz inducted into Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame

Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) and Colorado State University (CSU) graduate Jason Schutz was recently inducted into the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame in a Nov. 1 ceremony.

At Colorado State University, Schutz, an Archuleta County native, still stands as one of the greatest discus throwers in school history, picking up successive AU-American honors, placing eighth and sixth, respectively, in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2007 and 2008.

“Induction into the Colorado State University Athletic Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor,” Schutz wrote in a statement to The SUN. “I am extremely grateful to the CSU community for my amazing experience, particularly Coach Brian Bedard for giving me the opportunity for his incredible coaching and mentoring, and my teammates and all of those that supported me during my time as a Ram. Lastly and most importantly, I am grateful for my family and all the sacrifices they made so that I could have the privilege of competing in college.”

Schutz won the title in the event in 2008 at the NCAA Midwest Regionals, leaving the Rams with the third-best throw in program history.

He was a three-time All-American at CSU, twice in the discus and once in the indoor weight throw. He also reached the NCAA Outdoor Championships once in the hammer throw. Schutz competed at three straight USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the discus from 2007-2009, including the 2008 Olympic Trials, where he placed 16th. He was also a multiple time Academic All-American during his athletic tenure.

Schutz attended Archuleta School District and was a three-sport athlete at PSHS.

He earned a state title in discus during his senior year in 2003.

Schutz is now a collegiate track and field coach specializing in the throwing events. His l0-year coaching career has included stints at the University of Pittsburgh, Cal State Northridge, University of Washington and, currently, Northern Arizona University. A native of Chromo, he now resides in Flagstaff, Ariz.

