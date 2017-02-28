Schools closed, county on 2-hour delay, power outages

- News
All schools and activities for Archuleta School District have been closed today due to weather conditions.
Archuleta County is on a 2-hour delay with offices opening at 10 a.m.
La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is currently experiencing widespread outages across its service territory as the snow that built up overnight begins to unload from wires and trees.
At this writing, LPEA’s Outage Management System is predicting 22 individual outages, affecting 307 members in La Plata and Archuleta counties – but this number is steadily changing. Some circuits opening because of snow unloading can be tested and re-energized promptly. If circuits don’t hold, crews must visually inspect the affected lines or do repairs before power can be restored.
Crews are currently dispatched throughout LPEA’s service territory attending to the weather related outages. More information will be disseminated when it becomes available.
