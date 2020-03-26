- News
Georgia Bliss, age 3, creates a masterpiece while schooling at home due to closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bliss attends Our Savior Lutheran Preschool. Gov. Jared Polis ordered suspension of “Normal In-Person Instruction at All Public and Private Elementary and Secondary Schools in the State of Colorado Due to the Presence of COVID-19” on March 18.
